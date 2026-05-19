Dow Falls Over 100 Points; Home Depot Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.34% to 49,516.86 while the NASDAQ dipped 0.41% to 25,982.67. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.30% to 7,380.67.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares jumped by 0.6% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, materials stocks fell by 1.8%.

Top Headline

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted first-quarter sales of $41.77 billion, up 4.8% year over year and above analyst estimates of $41.53 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS fell to $3.43 from $3.56 but beat analyst estimates of $3.41.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $108.56 while gold traded down 1.4% at $4,492.70.

Silver traded down 3.8% to $74.505 on Tuesday, while copper fell 1.7% to $6.2085.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, Germany's DAX rose 0.7%, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.2%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.44%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.48%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.92% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.15%

Economics

The ADP said US private employers added an average of 42,250 jobs per week during the four weeks ended May 2, compared to 33,000 in the previous period.

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