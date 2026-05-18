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Two Oil Pumpjacks, Also Called Nodding Donkeys, Extracting Crude Oil
May 18, 2026 2:25 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Gains Over 2%; US Homebuilder Sentiment Increases In May

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.21% to 49,424.22 while the NASDAQ dipped 1.20% to 25,910.76. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.64% to 7,360.99.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.9% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, information technology stocks fell by 1.7%.

Top Headline

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index climbed to 37 in May from 34 in April.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.3% to $107.89 while gold traded down 0.3% at $4,550.20.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $77.135 on Monday, while copper rose 0.5% to $6.3235.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.54%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.75%. London's FTSE 100 gained 1.26%, Germany's DAX rose 1.49%, while France's CAC 40 rose 0.44%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.97%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.11%, China's Shanghai Composite declining 0.09% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.10%

Economics

  • The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index climbed to 37 in May from 34 in April.
  • The New York Fed's Services Business Activity Index rose 8.2 points to a reading of -5.8 in May.

Photo via Shutterstock

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