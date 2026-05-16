Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Technology and semiconductor stocks continued to anchor the broader market, with enthusiasm around artificial intelligence helping major indexes remain near all-time highs despite deteriorating macro conditions. However, analysts warned that the rally has become increasingly dependent on a narrow group of mega-cap AI stocks, leaving markets vulnerable if earnings or growth expectations weaken.

Meanwhile, bond markets sent a more cautious signal as Treasury yields climbed sharply and traders abandoned expectations for rate cuts later this year. Futures markets increasingly priced in the possibility of at least one Fed hike in 2026, reflecting concern that inflation may remain entrenched amid rising energy prices and resilient demand.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Figma Stock Jumps On Q1 Earnings Beat As Customers Go ‘Bigger And Broader'

NVIDIA-Backed Nebius Stuns Wall Street With Monster AI Growth

QUBT Breaks Above Its 200-Day Moving Average — As CEO Bets On ‘Scalable' Quantum

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Doximity Stock Dives On Q4 Earnings, Weak Outlook

Enovix Stock Drops Despite Beating Q1 Estimates: Details

SanDisk, Micron Stocks Plummet As Korea Shockwave Batters The Great Memory Boom

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.