Dow Tumbles 500 Points; NY Manufacturing Activity Surges In May

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling around 500 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1% to 49,562.35 while the NASDAQ dipped 1.79% to 26,158.37. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.29% to 7,404.51.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.2% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, information technology stocks fell by 2.2%.

Top Headline

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 19.6 in May from 11 in the previous month, also topping market estimates of 7.5. The latest reading signalled showed that New York manufacturing activity surged at its fastest pace in more than four years.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 2.4% to $103.62 while gold traded down 3.3% at $4,532.60.

Silver traded down 10% to $76.80 on Friday, while copper fell 4.8% to $6.2925.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 dipped 1.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.6%, Germany's DAX dipped 1.9%, while France's CAC 40 slipped 1.4%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.99%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.62%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 1.02% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.21%

Economics

The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 19.6 in May from 11 in the previous month, also topping market estimates of 7.5.

U.S. industrial production rose 0.7% in April, after falling 0.3% in March.

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