Nasdaq Jumps Over 200 Points; Dillard's Shares Gain After Q1 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 200 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.68% to 50,031.50 while the NASDAQ gained 0.85% to 26,625.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.70% to 7,497.13.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.9% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, materials stocks fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Dillard’s Inc (NYSE:DDS) shares gained around 3% on Thursday as the company reported upbeat earnings for the first quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $16.04 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $10.37 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.568 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.555 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $100.97 while gold traded down 0.4% at $4,689.10.

Silver traded down 4.9% to $85.010 on Thursday, while copper fell 1.2% to $6.6000.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX rose 1%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.6%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.98%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.002%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 1.52% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.06%

Economics

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