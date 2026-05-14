Dow Jumps Over 250 Points; US Retail Sales Increase In April

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 250 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.57% to 49,977.52 while the NASDAQ gained 0.32% to 26,488.04. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.39% to 7,473.64.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.8% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

U.S. retail sales rose 0.5% month-over-month in April compared to a revised 1.6% gain in the previous month.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $100.42 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,708.40.

Silver traded down 3.1% to $86.590 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.9% to $6.6165.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.4%, Germany's DAX rose 1.3%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.9%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.98%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.002%, China's Shanghai Composite dipping 1.52% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.06%

Economics

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