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Nasdaq-100 Shake-Up: These 6 Stocks Are In, 6 Are Out
May 13, 2026 1:42 PM 2 min read

Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Alibaba Shares Gain After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 1% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded down 0.24% to 49,638.96 while the NASDAQ gained 1.18% to 26,395.66. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.60% to 7,445.55.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares jumped by 1.6% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities stocks fell by 1.4%.

Top Headline

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) shares gained around 6% on Wednesday after the e-commerce and cloud-computing company reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $35.28 billion, up 3% from a year earlier and slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $35.23 billion. Excluding the divested Sun Art and Intime businesses, revenue increased 11% on a like-for-like basis.

Adjusted earnings per American Depositary Share came in at 9 cents, missing analyst expectations of $1.12.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $102.37 while gold traded up 0.4% at $4,705.70.

Silver traded up 4.4% to $89.390 on Wednesday, while copper rose 2.4% to $6.6880.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.65%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.25%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, Germany's DAX rose 0.61%, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.23%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.84%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.15%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.67% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.07%

Economics

  • U.S. producer prices rose 1.4% month-over-month in April, recording the biggest gain since March 2022, compared to a revised 0.7% rise in March and higher than market estimates of 0.5%.
  • U.S. mortgage applications climbed by 1.7% from the previous week during the first week of May.

Photo via Shutterstock

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