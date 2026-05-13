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screen showing Dow Jones graph
May 13, 2026 9:49 AM 2 min read

Dow Falls 200 Points; US Producer Prices Surge In April

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.49% to 49,515.22 while the NASDAQ gained 0.13% to 26,121.77. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.13% to 7,391.19.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 0.4% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, utilities stocks fell by 1.7%.

Top Headline

U.S. producer prices rose 1.4% month-over-month in April, recording the biggest gain since March 2022, compared to a revised 0.7% rise in March and higher than market estimates of 0.5%.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $102.11 while gold traded up 0.2% at $4,695.60.

Silver traded up 2% to $87.285 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1.7% to $6.6415.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX rose 0.3%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.4%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.84%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.15%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.67% and India's BSE Sensex rising 0.07%

Economics

  • U.S. producer prices rose 1.4% month-over-month in April, recording the biggest gain since March 2022, compared to a revised 0.7% rise in March and higher than market estimates of 0.5%.
  • U.S. mortgage applications climbed by 1.7% from the previous week during the first week of May.

Photo via Shutterstock

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