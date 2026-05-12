S&P 500 Settles Above 7,400: Investor Sentiment Improves Slightly, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing above the key 7,400 level.

All three major indices recorded gains last week, with the Nasdaq jumping 4.5% and the S&P 500 adding 2.3%. The Dow also recorded a weekly gain of 0.2%.

President Donald Trump set the tone late Sunday, posting on Truth Social that he had just read the response from Iran and dismissed it as "totally unacceptable," effectively rejecting Tehran's counter-proposal to end the 10-week conflict.

On the economic data front, U.S. existing home sales rose by 0.2% to an annualized rate of 4.02 million units in April.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with materials, energy and industrials stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, communication services and consumer staples stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 95 points to 49,704.47 on Monday. The S&P 500 surged 0.19% to 7,412.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.10% at 26,274.12 during Monday's session.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 66.9, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 66.7.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

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