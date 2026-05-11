Crude Oil Gains 3%; Constellation Energy Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.2% on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.11% to 49,663.67 while the NASDAQ gained 0.23% to 26,308.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 7,417.97.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, communication services stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

Constellation Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CEG) reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2026 results and reaffirmed its full-year earnings outlook.

The U.S. power company reported revenue of $11.122 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $8.721 billion. Adjusted earnings rose to $2.74 per share from $2.14 a year earlier and exceeded analyst expectations of $2.57 per share.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 3% to $98.23 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,737.30.

Silver traded up 6.9% to $86.450 on Monday, while copper rose 3.2% to $6.4975.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.11%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.21%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.36%, Germany's DAX rose 0.05%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.69%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.47%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.05%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 1.08% and India's BSE Sensex falling 1.70%

Economics

U.S. existing home sales rose by 0.2% to an annualized rate of 4.02 million units in April.

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