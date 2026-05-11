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May 11, 2026 12:33 PM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Fluor After Q1 Results

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) on Friday reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Fluor reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.663 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.894 billion.

Fluor Corporation narrowed its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $525–$560 million from $525–$585 million prior.

Fluor shares rose 0.5% to trade at $43.52 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Fluor following earnings announcement.

  • Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann maintained Fluor with a Neutral and raised the price target from $48 to $49.
  • Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $61 to $56.
  • Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook reiterated the stock with a Buy and lowered the price target from $59 to $57.

Considering buying FLR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

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