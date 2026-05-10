Top US Stocks To Watch This Week: AMAT, Cisco, Nebius And Circle

Circle Internet Financial

Circle Internet, the creator of the $80 billion USDC stablecoin, will be in the spotlight for two main reasons this week: earnings and CLARITY Act. The company will publish its results before the market opens on Monday.

Analysts anticipate that its revenue growth continued as short-term bond yields held steady and the market capitalization of USDC jumped to $80 billion. The average estimate is that its revenue jumped to $714 million in Q1 from $516 million in the same period last year.

Circle will benefit from the CLARITY Act because the recent compromise will allow companies like Kraken and Coinbase to offer stablecoin yield.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems stock has been in a strong bull run this year and is now trading at a record high. It has soared by 26% this year and 62% in the last 12 months, bringing its market cap to $381 billion.

Cisco will publish its results on Wednesday, with analysts predicting the revenue coming in at $15.5 billion, up by 9.97% YoY. The average earnings per share is expected to be $1.04, up from 96 cents a year earlier. Cisco has a long track record of beating analysts estimates, meaning that the numbers will be stronger than expected.

The potential risk for Cisco is that its stock has become highly overbought, with the Relative Strength Index moving to 73. That could lead to a brief retreat after the earnings report.

The most recent numbers revealed that its revenue rose by 10% in Q2'26 to $15.3 billion. Its AI infrastructure orders jumped to $2.1 billion, with most of this coming from hyperscalers.

Nebius Group

Nebius Group is another top stock to watch this week as it releases its numbers on Wednesday. These results come a week after CoreWeave (CRWV), its top competitor, released strong financial results amid the ongoing AI boom.

Analysts expect Nebius results to show that its revenue growth accelerated in the first quarter. The average estimate is that its revenue jumped by 602% to $388 million. Its annual revenue is expected to jump to $3.3 billion this year followed by $10 billion next year.

Nebius has benefited from its large scale, which has helped it make major deals. For example, it recently inked a $27 billion deal with Meta Platforms. It also made a $19 billion deal with Microsoft, with its backlog nearing $50 billion.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, a company that makes equipment used in semiconductor manufacturing, will be in focus as it releases its numbers. The report comes as its stock has soared by 63% this year and 175% in the last 12 months.

All signs are that its results will be strong. For one, its biggest clients like TSMC, Samsung, Intel, SK Hynix, and Micron have all released strong financial results. The expectations are that its revenue will be $7.68 billion, up by 8.2% YoY, while its earnings per share rising to $2.68. Still, the challenge is that the stock trades at a 14% premium compared to its current $435.