Trump's Trip To China Is Here: These 3 Stocks May Be Big Winners

President Donald Trump‘s visit to China this week is expected to be significant as both sides seek to repair their relationship. Wall Street investors will be closely monitoring the trip, given the potential for major deals.

Boeing Stock Could Benefit if China Makes a Big Order

Boeing, a top American exporter, stands to benefit if Chinese airlines place large orders in this trip.Trump has already invited CEO Kelly Ortberg to join the trip to Beijing.

Boeing's business has made steady progress in the past few years, with its recent report showing that its revenue jumped by 22% to $22 billion in Q1. Its commercial deliveries rose to 143, while the backlog rose to $695 billion. Commercial plane deliveries rose by 10% to143 as it ramped production of 737 to 42 planes per month.

GE Aerospace Could See an Uptick in Chinese Orders

A Boeing order by Chinese airlines would also benefit GE Aerospace, the biggest engine supplier to Boeing. GE Aerospace supplies engines to planes like the 777X and 787. CFM, its joint venture with Safran, supplies its engines to the 737 family.

Therefore, a large order from China, would help the company to grow its market share there. GE also supplies engines to COMAC, which China hopes will ultimately challenge Boeing and Airbus.

GE Aerospace's business continues to grow amid the ongoing aircraft demand. Its last results showed that revenue jumped by 25% in the first quarter to $12.4 billion as its orders rose by 87% to $23 billion.

NVIDIA May Get Clarity on China Semiconductor Shipments

NVIDIA's Jensen Huang will be one of the top CEOs who will accompany Trump to China. A recent report suggested that AI will be one of the topics that Trump and Xi will talk about.

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