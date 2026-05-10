Wall Street's momentum trade turned brutal for several large-cap names last week as weak earnings, cautious guidance and analyst downgrades sparked heavy selling pressure.

From healthcare and enterprise software to networking and industrials, investors dumped stocks that failed to meet lofty market expectations.

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) decreased 27.12% last week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results and cut its 2026 guidance. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) fell 24.34% last week. Multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) slumped 22.9% last week after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) slipped 20.9% last week after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results and issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) fell 17.3% last week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) decreased 20.5% last week. The company reported first-quarter financial results.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) decreased 17.35% last week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) fell 17.81% last week after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 financial results.

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) decreased 15.59% last week after the company reported mixed first-quarter financial results and affirmed its FY26 sales guidance below estimates.