Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Semiconductor stocks remained at the center of the rally, extending a months-long surge fueled by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence infrastructure spending. Memory-chip and AI hardware companies led gains again this week, helping the Nasdaq post one of its strongest multiweek advances since the pandemic-era rally of 2020.

At the same time, underlying economic sentiment continued to worsen as consumers grappled with elevated gasoline prices and inflation concerns tied to the Iran conflict. Consumer confidence fell to another record low, underscoring growing anxiety about household finances despite a still-resilient labor market and stronger-than-expected April jobs growth.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

AMD Stock Gets A Racehorse-Sized Bull Call From Jim Cramer

Kratos Defense Beats Q1 Estimates, Raises 2026 Guidance

Micron Stock Spikes As ‘Memflation' Hits The Memory Market

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

BigBear.AI Stock Slips On Q1 Earnings

Intel Stock Bubble Warning — More Extreme Than Cisco At Dot‑Com Peak

Lucid Stock Moves Lower On Q1 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on X.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.