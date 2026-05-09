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U.S. stocks finished the week with mixed results as a powerful technology rally pushed major indexes toward fresh record highs even as consumer sentiment deteriorated sharply. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 continued climbing on strength in chipmakers and AI-linked stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged amid broader concerns about the economy. Investors largely looked past weak consumer confidence data, focusing instead on resilient earnings and momentum in large-cap technology shares.
"Rocket Lab Stock Rises On Q1 Earnings As Revenue Jumps 64%, Anduril Contract, Neutron Updates And More," by Adam Eckert, reports that Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares climbed after the space company posted first-quarter revenue of $148.7 million, up 64% year over year and above analyst estimates, while investors also reacted positively to new defense-related business including a contract with Anduril Industries and updates on the company's Neutron rocket program, which remains on track for a late-2026 launch as Rocket Lab expands beyond small launches into larger national security and commercial missions.
"Palantir Tops Q1 Estimates, Raises 2026 Guidance As Rule Of 40 Score Hits 140," by Adam Eckert, reports that Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) shares surged after the company delivered a strong first-quarter earnings and revenue beat, raised its full-year 2026 guidance and posted a Rule of 40 score of 140, underscoring exceptional growth and profitability, as revenue climbed 39% year over year to $884 million driven by accelerating U.S. commercial and government demand for its AI software platforms, including continued momentum from its Artificial Intelligence Platform deployments.
"SanDisk Stock Crushes Nvidia With 4.5X Returns, Becomes S&P 500's Best," by Piero Cingari, reports that SanDisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK) became the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 after soaring more than 300% over the prior year—roughly 4.5 times Nvidia's return—as investors aggressively piled into memory and storage plays tied to booming AI infrastructure demand, with optimism fueled by tightening NAND flash supply, improving pricing conditions and expectations that hyperscaler AI spending will continue driving strong long-term demand for high-performance storage solutions.
"Nvidia, TSM And Broadcom Are Sending The Same Signal — And It's Not Bullish," by Piero Cingari, reports that recent commentary and market action surrounding Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) suggest the AI trade may be entering a more fragile phase, as slowing momentum in semiconductor capital spending, concerns over stretched valuations and signs of moderation in hyperscaler demand point to growing investor caution despite still-strong long-term AI fundamentals, raising fears that expectations across the chip sector may have become too optimistic relative to future growth.
"Beyond Meat Stock Drops After Q1 Earnings: Here's Why," by Adam Eckert, reports that Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares fell after the plant-based meat company posted weaker-than-expected first-quarter results, with revenue declining 9.1% year over year to $68.7 million and missing analyst estimates, while adjusted losses widened amid continued softness in U.S. retail demand and foodservice channels, prompting investors to react negatively despite management's efforts to cut costs and improve gross margins through operational restructuring initiatives.
"Duolingo Stock Drops After Q1 Earnings: Here's Why," by Adam Eckert, reports that Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares fell after the company posted a strong first-quarter earnings beat but disappointed investors with its forward-looking growth signals, as revenue rose 27% year over year to about $292 million and earnings exceeded expectations, while slowing bookings growth and a more cautious outlook tied to increased investment in long-term user engagement and AI-driven product development weighed on sentiment, raising concerns that near-term monetization will be sacrificed for future user expansion,