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Brent crude oil price moving up. Increasing oil stock price.
May 8, 2026 1:16 PM 2 min read

Crude Oil Gains 1%; Fluor Shares Plunge After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 1.5% on Friday.

The Dow traded down 0.06% to 49,564.80 while the NASDAQ gained 1.50% to 26,191.87. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 7,394.79.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 2.1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, health care stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) shares dipped around 12% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Fluor reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.663 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.894 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $95.85 while gold traded up 0.6% at $4,739.50.

Silver traded up 1.6% to $81.450 on Friday, while copper rose 1.6% to $6.2765.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX fell 0.8%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.7%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.87%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.003% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.66%

Economics

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