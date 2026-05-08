Nasdaq Jumps 200 Points; US Adds 115,000 Jobs In April

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 200 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.20% to 49,695.04 while the NASDAQ gained 0.82% to 26,016.59. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.50% to 7,373.60.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares jumped by 1.5% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

U.S. nonfarm payrolls defied expectations in April, with total employment edging up by 115,000 jobs to comfortably beat the FactSet consensus estimate of a 65,000 rise. Despite the stronger-than-expected job growth, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%.

On the inflation front, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 6 cents, or 0.2%, to $37.41, bringing the annual wage increase to 3.6%.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.3% to $94.50 while gold traded up 0.8% at $4,750.60.

Silver traded up 2.1% to $81.885 on Friday, while copper rose 1.9% to $6.2930.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.4%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.5%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX fell 0.9%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.7%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.19%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.87%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.003% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.66%

Economics

U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 115,000 jobs to comfortably beat the FactSet consensus estimate of a 65,000 rise.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.3%.

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