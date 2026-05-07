US Stocks Mixed; Dow Falls Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Thursday.
Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.28% to 49,770.06 while the NASDAQ rose 0.50% to 25,965.47. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.07% to 7,370.13.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares jumped by 1.1% on Thursday.
In trading on Thursday, energy stocks fell by 2.8%.
Top Headline
McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) reported higher first-quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.83, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.74. Quarterly sales of $6.517 billion outpaced the Street view of $6.466 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Equities Trading DOWN
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 4.5% to $90.83 while gold traded up 1.5% at $4,766.30.
Silver traded up 6.3% to $82.180 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.4% to $6.2120.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.3%, Germany's DAX fell 0.6%, while France's CAC 40 declined 0.7%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 jumping 5.58%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.57% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.15%
Economics
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