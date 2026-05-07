Decade-Long Global Insider Trading Ring Busted: 30 Charged In Multi-Million Dollar Scheme

Federal authorities have unsealed charges against 30 individuals, including corporate attorneys and financial professionals, for orchestrating a massive, decade-long insider trading scheme that netted tens of millions in illicit profits.

Insider Stole M&A Data From Law Firms

Nineteen suspects were arrested on Wednesday in a coordinated sweep across locations including Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, and New York, while two defendants located overseas remain fugitives.

The international network allegedly stole confidential merger and acquisition data from several elite corporate law firms, including one headquartered in Massachusetts, to gain an illegal edge in the stock market.

Nineteen suspects were arrested Wednesday in a coordinated sweep across locations including Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, and New York, while two defendants located overseas remain fugitives. The international network allegedly stole confidential merger and acquisition data from several elite corporate law firms, including one headquartered in Massachusetts, to gain an illegal edge in the stock market.

‘Rampant Fraud’ And Stolen Secrets

According to prosecutors, the ring leaders—including licensed attorneys like Nicolo Nourafchan—abused their positions to access internal computer networks and misappropriate material non-public information (MNPI) regarding dozens of corporate acquisitions.

The indictments state Nourafchan and his associates viewed confidential deal-related documents on law firm systems, even for transactions they were not officially assigned to work on.

They allegedly passed these corporate secrets to a vast web of traders and middlemen in exchange for kickbacks.

“Our country's financial markets and professional firms should be free from the rampant fraud and breaches of duty that these charges allege,” stated U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley.

She emphasized that the defendants “took advantage of the special access and ethical duties that come with a law license.”

Burner Phones And ‘Flights’

To evade regulatory detection, the conspirators allegedly utilized burner phones, encrypted messaging applications, and clandestine in-person meetings where electronic devices were strictly put away.

The indictments reveal they relied heavily on coded language to discuss their illicit trades. Conspirators frequently referred to upcoming trading tips as “flights” and used code words like “rabbi” and pending “surgery” to discuss the status of confidential corporate deals.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Ted E. Docks noted the ring was “making out like bandits” and declared, “That's not merely gaming the system – it's a federal crime.”

The scheme’s participants face severe penalties, including charges for securities fraud conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and money laundering.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 7.39% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 11.20%, and the Dow Jones gained 3.16% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , rose 1.24% to close at $499.05 on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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