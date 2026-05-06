Dow Jumps Over 1%; Disney Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 1% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 1.15% to 49,866.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.94% to 25,564.14. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.82% to 7,319.06.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares jumped by 2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 3.7%.

Top Headline

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Disney reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49. Revenue increased 7% year over year to $25.17 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $24.76 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 6.2% to $95.96 while gold traded up 3.3% at $4,717.50.

Silver traded up 6% to $77.930 on Wednesday, while copper rose 3.2% to $6.1815.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 2.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 2.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 2.1%, Germany's DAX gained 1.9%, while France's CAC 40 gained 2.9%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.22% and India's BSE Sensex jumping 1.22%

Economics

Private businesses added a net 109,000 jobs in April, recording the largest gain since January 2025.

U.S. mortgage applications fell by 4.4% from the previous week in the final week of April.

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