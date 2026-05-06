Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
screen showing Dow Jones graph
May 6, 2026 10:19 AM 2 min read

Dow Jumps Over 1%; Disney Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 1% on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 1.15% to 49,866.82 while the NASDAQ rose 0.94% to 25,564.14. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.82% to 7,319.06.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares jumped by 2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, energy stocks fell by 3.7%.

Top Headline

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Disney reported adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.49. Revenue increased 7% year over year to $25.17 billion, ahead of analyst estimates of $24.76 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 6.2% to $95.96 while gold traded up 3.3% at $4,717.50.

Silver traded up 6% to $77.930 on Wednesday, while copper rose 3.2% to $6.1815.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 2.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 2.2%. London's FTSE 100 rose 2.1%, Germany's DAX gained 1.9%, while France's CAC 40 gained 2.9%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 1.22% and India's BSE Sensex jumping 1.22%

Economics

  • Private businesses added a net 109,000 jobs in April, recording the largest gain since January 2025.
  • U.S. mortgage applications fell by 4.4% from the previous week in the final week of April.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved