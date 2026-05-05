Crude Oil Down 4%; PayPal Shares Fall After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Tuesday.
The Dow traded up 0.57% to 49,219.77 while the NASDAQ rose 1.03% to 25,327.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.84% to 7,261.56.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Materials shares jumped by 2.1% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, financial stocks fell by 0.2%.
Top Headline
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares fell around 9% on Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter 2026 results that topped Wall Street expectations but showed signs of margin pressure and slowing engagement.
The parent of Venmo posted revenue of $8.353 billion, up 7% from a year earlier and above analysts’ estimate of $8.046 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.34 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27.
Equities Trading UP
Equities Trading DOWN
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 4.1% to $102.03 while gold traded up 1.3% at $4,574.90.
Silver traded up 0.4% to $73.830 on Tuesday, while copper rose 2.7% to $6.0060.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.8%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.4%, Germany's DAX gained 1.7%, while France's CAC 40 gained 1.1%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.76% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.33%
Economics
- Sales of new single-family homes climbed 7.4% month-over-month to 682,000 in March, up from 635,000 in February.
- The ISM services PMI fell to 53.6 in April from 54 in the previous month.
- Job openings declined by 56,000 to 6.866 million in March.
- The S&P Global composite PMI was revised lower to 51.7 in April versus a preliminary reading of 52.0.
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