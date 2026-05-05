Crude Oil Down 4%; PayPal Shares Fall After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 1% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.57% to 49,219.77 while the NASDAQ rose 1.03% to 25,327.16. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.84% to 7,261.56.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares jumped by 2.1% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, financial stocks fell by 0.2%.

Top Headline

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares fell around 9% on Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter 2026 results that topped Wall Street expectations but showed signs of margin pressure and slowing engagement.

The parent of Venmo posted revenue of $8.353 billion, up 7% from a year earlier and above analysts’ estimate of $8.046 billion. Adjusted earnings were $1.34 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 4.1% to $102.03 while gold traded up 1.3% at $4,574.90.

Silver traded up 0.4% to $73.830 on Tuesday, while copper rose 2.7% to $6.0060.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.8%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.4%, Germany's DAX gained 1.7%, while France's CAC 40 gained 1.1%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.76% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.33%

Economics

Sales of new single-family homes climbed 7.4% month-over-month to 682,000 in March, up from 635,000 in February.

The ISM services PMI fell to 53.6 in April from 54 in the previous month.

Job openings declined by 56,000 to 6.866 million in March.

The S&P Global composite PMI was revised lower to 51.7 in April versus a preliminary reading of 52.0.

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