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U.S. stocks extended their powerful April rally as cooling inflation concerns, resilient earnings and renewed enthusiasm around artificial intelligence pushed major indexes to fresh record highs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted their strongest monthly gains since 2020, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also advanced sharply as investors looked past lingering geopolitical risks and focused on strong corporate performance. Market sentiment improved further after softer oil prices eased fears of another inflation spike tied to Middle East tensions.
"Apple Posts Double Beat In Q2 As Active Installed Base Hits All-Time High — ‘Our Best March Quarter Ever'," by Adam Eckert, reports that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered a fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat with EPS of $2.01 on revenue of $111.18 billion, both topping Wall Street estimates, as CEO Tim Cook called it the company's "best March quarter ever," driven by double-digit growth across every geographic segment, record iPhone and Services revenue, and an all-time high active installed base of devices, while Apple also raised its dividend and authorized an additional $100 billion share repurchase program.
"Intel Shares Hit 52-Week High — What's Going On?," by Kaustubh Bagalkote, reports that Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares surged to a fresh 52-week high after the chipmaker delivered a blowout first-quarter earnings beat and benefited from a wave of bullish analyst upgrades, as investors embraced CEO Lip-Bu Tan's view that rising demand for inference and agentic AI workloads is increasing the need for CPUs and advanced packaging technologies, while improving 18A foundry yields and strong semiconductor sector momentum further fueled optimism despite lingering concerns from some analysts about valuation, cash burn and gross margins.
"Caterpillar Stock Twice Nvidia Returns," by Piero Cingari, reports that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has dramatically outperformed Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) over the past year, with shares gaining roughly 185% versus Nvidia's 80%, as investors increasingly view Caterpillar as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom through its power generation and energy businesses that support hyperscale data centers, while a record backlog, surging demand for large reciprocating engines and bullish Wall Street price target hikes further fueled the stock's rally to fresh all-time highs.
"Tesla May Be A Canary In The Coal Mine For Engineered Market Sentiment," by Surbhi Jain, reports that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) may represent a broader warning sign for markets as coordinated online influence campaigns increasingly shape investor sentiment, with analytics firm Cyabra finding that 37% of accounts amplifying viral Tesla narratives on X during a March 2025 surge were fake, collectively generating an estimated 6.8 million views, raising concerns that engineered social media activity tied to commercial, political and geopolitical agendas could distort perception, fuel volatility and undermine the reliability of sentiment-driven trading signals.
"Roblox Stock Tanks After Q1 Earnings Report: Here's Why," by Erica Kollmann, reports that Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) shares plunged after the gaming platform lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue and bookings outlook despite posting a quarterly beat, with management warning that new child-safety initiatives, age-verification systems and tighter communication controls are slowing user growth and engagement, leading investors to focus on weaker forward guidance and softer daily active user trends even as bookings rose 43% year over year and average monthly unique payers climbed sharply.
"Consumer Products Giant Clorox Shares Are Hitting New 52-Week Lows Thursday: Here's Why," by Chris Katje, reports that The Clorox Co. (NYSE:CLX) shares slid to new 52-week lows after the consumer products company lowered its full-year fiscal 2026 earnings outlook despite posting a third-quarter earnings beat, as investors reacted negatively to weaker guidance, slowing organic sales growth and continued cost pressures tied to inflation and supply chain expenses, overshadowing better-than-expected quarterly profitability.