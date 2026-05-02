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Bulls and Bears 1
May 2, 2026 9:02 AM 5 min read

Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Intel, Tesla — And Markets Extend April Rally

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Technology and semiconductor stocks remained the primary drivers of the rally, with chipmakers benefiting from continued optimism around AI infrastructure spending. Strong results and upbeat commentary from companies such as Alphabet and major semiconductor firms reinforced confidence that demand for AI computing power remains robust despite concerns earlier this year about excessive capital spending.

Even with the strong momentum, investors remain cautious ahead of another wave of earnings reports and key economic data, including the monthly jobs report and further inflation readings. Federal Reserve officials have continued signaling concern about inflation persistence, leading traders to reassess expectations for near-term rate cuts even as equity markets push higher.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

Amazon Beats Q1 Estimates, Issues Strong Guidance As AWS Growth Accelerates

AMD Delivers 5x Stock Returns, Steamrolls Nvidia

Bloom Energy Stock Jumps After The Bell: Here's Why

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Enphase Energy Stock Slides On Mixed Q1 Earnings Despite New Data Center Plans

Intel, Qualcomm Alert: Analyst Says Some Chip Stocks Are ‘Living In A Bad Neighborhood'

Rambus Stock Sinks After Mixed Q1 Earnings Report

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Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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