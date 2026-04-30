Crude Oil Down 2%; Caterpillar Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 1% on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 1.29% to 49,489.79 while the NASDAQ fell 0.01% to 24,673.01. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.37% to 7,162.03.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Industrials shares jumped by 2.2% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 1.1%.

Top Headline

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results.

The company's sales surged 22% year over year to $17.4 billion. Adjusted profit per share of $5.54 beat the $4.62 estimate, while GAAP profit per share was $5.47.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 2.1% to $104.60 while gold traded up 1.5% at $4,630.70.

Silver traded up 2.1% to $73.610 on Thursday, while copper rose 0.4% to $5.9570.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 1.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 gained 1.6%, Germany's DAX rose 1.3% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.5% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 1.06%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.11%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 1.28% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.75%.

Economics

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