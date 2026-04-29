U.S. stocks wobbled in choppy Wednesday midday trade as crude oil rallied on a stalled U.S.-Iran standoff, the 10-year Treasury yield punched back above 4.4%, and traders braced for a Federal Reserve decision and a heavy slate of after-hours earnings from Big Tech.

Crude led the macro narrative. WTI futures jumped 5.6% to $105.49 a barrel, while Brent climbed 5.9% to $117.81, approaching March highs amid renewed Hormuz disruption fears. Refined products followed: gasoline rose 4.5% and heating oil gained 5.7%.

Rates moved in tandem with oil. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose for a third straight session to 4.40%, the highest in over a month, as markets repriced for more persistent, energy-driven inflation. The 2-year yield reached 3.90%, while the 30-year approached 4.98%.

Focus now shifts to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who is set to deliver what is expected to be his final press conference following the confirmation of Kevin Warsh.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at 3.75%, but the investor focus will be on the whether policymakers see renewed inflationary risks.

The four hyperscalers—worth roughly $11 trillion combined—fell between 1% and 2% after reports that OpenAI missed internal revenue and adoption targets, raising fresh questions about AI spending.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 7,131. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 262 points, or 0.5%.

In commodities, gold pulled back 1.1% to $4,544 an ounce as a stronger dollar and higher real yields weighed on the metal. Silver dropped 1.9%, while copper slipped 0.4%.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Oil Bulls And Storage Stocks Charge, AI Test Names And Crypto Brokers Crater

Elsewhere, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) slipped 4% after issuing weaker-than-expected guidance.

Wednesday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Wednesday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

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