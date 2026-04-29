Crude Oil Jumps 5%; Automatic Data Processing Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.
The Dow traded down 0.38% to 48,955.51 while the NASDAQ rose 0.09% to 24,685.88. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 7,139.48.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped by 1.2% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, health care stocks fell by 1.1%.
Top Headline
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
Automatic Data Processing posted adjusted EPS of $3.37, beating market estimates of $3.29. The company's sales came in at $5.939 billion versus estimates of $5.852 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Equities Trading DOWN
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 4.9% to $104.82 while gold traded down 1.5% at $4,537.40.
Silver traded down 1.4% to $72.220 on Wednesday, while copper fell 0.4% to $5.9525.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.3%, Germany's DAX fell 0.4% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.6% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.71%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 1.68% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.79%.
Economics
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