Dow Falls 100 Points; Brinker Earnings Beat Estimates

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 49,036.89 while the NASDAQ fell 0.42% to 24,559.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 7,128.92.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) reported upbeat third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.87. Revenue was $1.470 billion, in line with the Street view of $1.474 billion.

Brinker raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $10.60 to $10.85, from a prior outlook of $10.45 to $10.85, compared with analysts’ estimate of $10.69. The company also updated its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $5.78 billion to $5.82 billion, from $5.76 billion to $5.83 billion. Analysts expect $5.809 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 3.4% to $103.31 while gold traded down 1% at $4,564.00.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $72.870 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.9815.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, Germany's DAX fell 0.1% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.71%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 1.68% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.79%.

Economics

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