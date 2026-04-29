Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
screen showing Dow Jones graph
April 29, 2026 9:43 AM 3 min read

Dow Falls 100 Points; Brinker Earnings Beat Estimates

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 100 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.21% to 49,036.89 while the NASDAQ fell 0.42% to 24,559.64. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.14% to 7,128.92.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services stocks fell by 0.7%.

Top Headline

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) reported upbeat third-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.87. Revenue was $1.470 billion, in line with the Street view of $1.474 billion.

Brinker raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $10.60 to $10.85, from a prior outlook of $10.45 to $10.85, compared with analysts’ estimate of $10.69. The company also updated its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to $5.78 billion to $5.82 billion, from $5.76 billion to $5.83 billion. Analysts expect $5.809 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 3.4% to $103.31 while gold traded down 1% at $4,564.00.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $72.870 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.1% to $5.9815.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, Germany's DAX fell 0.1% and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Wednesday, with China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.71%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 1.68% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.79%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved