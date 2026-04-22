Crude Oil Moves Higher; AT&T Earnings Top Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday.

The Dow traded up 0.68% to 49,482.63 while the NASDAQ rose 1.25% to 24,563.33. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.81% to 7,120.98.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares jumped by 1.2% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, real estate stocks rose by just 0.4%.

Top Headline

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced upbeat financial results for its fiscal first quarter of 2026 on Wednesday.

The telecom giant reported operating revenues of $31.51 billion, a 2.9% increase from the same period last year, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $31.25 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) stood at 57 cents, topping the analyst consensus estimate of 55 cents.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 3.7% to $93.02 while gold traded up 1.2% at $4,777.70.

Silver traded up 2.3% to $78.280 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.8% to $6.0605.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX slipped 0.2% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.40%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.52%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.22% and India's BSE Sensex dropping 0.95%.

Economics

U.S. mortgage applications surged 7.8% from the previous week in the week ending April 17, following a 1.8% gain from the prior period.

U.S. crude inventories surged by 1.925 million barrels to 465.7 million barrels in the week ended April 17, versus market estimates of a 1.2 million barrel draw.

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