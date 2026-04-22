Dow Jumps Over 400 Points; Boeing Posts Upbeat Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 400 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.87% to 49,575.38 while the NASDAQ rose 0.70% to 24,430.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.69% to 7,112.74.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares jumped by 1.4% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, financial stocks rose by just 0.1%.

Top Headline

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company posted quarterly losses of 20 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 84 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $22.217 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $21.779 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $91.24 while gold traded up 0.9% at $4,760.00.

Silver traded up 1.6% to $77.705 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.8% to $6.0575.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.1%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.4%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.1%, Germany's DAX slipped 0.1% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.40%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.52%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 1.22% and India's BSE Sensex dropping 0.95%.

Economics

U.S. mortgage applications surged 7.8% from the previous week in the week ending April 17, following a 1.8% gain from the prior period.

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