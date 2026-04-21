Crude Oil Gains 4%; GE Aerospace Posts Upbeat Q1 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the S&P 500 falling around 0.2% on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.04% to 49,420.86 while the NASDAQ fell 0.08% to 24,383.88. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 7,095.18.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 0.7% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate stocks fell by 1.5%.

Top Headline

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted adjusted EPS of $1.86, beating market estimates of $1.60. The company's sales came in at $12.392 billion versus estimates of $10.718 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 4% to $93.15 while gold traded down 1.4% at $4,761.

Silver traded down 3.6% to $77.17 on Tuesday, while copper rose 0.2% to $6.0580.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.9%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.7%. London's FTSE 100 fell 1.1%, Germany's DAX fell 0.6% and France's CAC 40 declined 1.1% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.89%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.07%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.48% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.96%.

Economics

U.S. retail sales increased by 1.7% month-over-month in March, following a revised 0.7% growth in February and topping market estimates of 1.4%.

The ADP Research Institute said U.S. private employers added an average of 54,750 jobs per week during the four weeks ending April 4.

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