Dow Gains Over 200 Points; US Retail Sales Top Estimates

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday.
Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.48% to 49,678.59 while the NASDAQ rose 0.03% to 24,410.89. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.13% to 7,118.29.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 0.7% on Tuesday.
In trading on Tuesday, health care stocks fell by 0.5%.
Top Headline
U.S. retail sales increased by 1.7% month-over-month in March, following a revised 0.7% growth in February and topping market estimates of 1.4%.
Equities Trading UP
Equities Trading DOWN
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $89.51 while gold traded down 0.7% at $4,795.40.
Silver traded down 1.6% to $78.79 on Tuesday, while copper fell 0.1% to $6.0415.
Euro zone
European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.2%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.3%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX gained 0.2% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.3% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.89%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.07%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.48% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.96%.
Economics
- U.S. retail sales increased by 1.7% month-over-month in March, following a revised 0.7% growth in February and topping market estimates of 1.4%.
- The ADP Research Institute said U.S. private employers added an average of 54,750 jobs per week during the four weeks ending April 4.
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.