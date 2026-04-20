US Stocks Mixed; Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Fall After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the S&P 500 falling around 0.1% on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 49,462.33 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 24,417.97. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.08% to 7,120.57.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 0.8% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 0.9%.

Top Headline

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) fell more than 6% on Monday after the company reported results for the first quarter.

The company reported quarterly losses of 40 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 39 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $4.922 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $4.777 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 4.4% to $87.56 while gold traded down 0.8% at $4,840.80.

Silver traded down 1.8% to $80.350 on Monday, while copper fell 0.8% to $6.0680.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.9%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX dipped 1% and France's CAC 40 declined 0.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.60%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.76%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.77% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.03%.

Economics

No major economic reports are scheduled for release today.

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