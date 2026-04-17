Crude Oil Tumbles 12%; State Street Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 2% on Friday.

The Dow traded up 2.16% to 49,629.15 while the NASDAQ surged 1.61% to 24,489.57. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.35% to 7,136.68.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 3.1% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 4.5%.

Top Headline

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) reported upbeat earnings for the third quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.84 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.63 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $3.796 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.658 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 12.3% to $83.09 while gold traded up 1.8% at $4,893.10.

Silver traded up 4.8% to $82.495 on Friday, while copper rose 0.6% to $6.1125.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 1.47%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.99%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.67%, Germany's DAX gained 2.25% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.95% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.75%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.10%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 0.89% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.65%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

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