Dow Jumps Over 600 Points; Netflix Shares Tumble After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 600 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 1.30% to 49,210.43 while the NASDAQ surged 1.05% to 24,355.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.74% to 7,093.54.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 2% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 4.5%.

Top Headline

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares dipped over 11% on Friday as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of 2026 after the market close on Thursday.

The company issued weak forecast for the second quarter and announced that chairman and co-founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re-election to the board when his term expires in June.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 11.4% to $83.94 while gold traded up 1.6% at $4,883.20.

Silver traded up 4.5% to $82.265 on Friday, while copper rose 0.1% to $6.0850.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 1.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.9%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, Germany's DAX gained 2% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.75%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.10%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 0.89% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.65%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

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