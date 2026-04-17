Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
screen showing Dow Jones graph
April 17, 2026 9:52 AM 2 min read

Dow Jumps Over 600 Points; Netflix Shares Tumble After Q1 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 600 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 1.30% to 49,210.43 while the NASDAQ surged 1.05% to 24,355.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.74% to 7,093.54.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 2% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, energy stocks fell by 4.5%.

Top Headline

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares dipped over 11% on Friday as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of 2026 after the market close on Thursday.

The company issued weak forecast for the second quarter and announced that chairman and co-founder Reed Hastings will not stand for re-election to the board when his term expires in June.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 11.4% to $83.94 while gold traded up 1.6% at $4,883.20.

Silver traded up 4.5% to $82.265 on Friday, while copper rose 0.1% to $6.0850.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 1.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1.9%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.5%, Germany's DAX gained 2% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.75%, China's Shanghai Composite slipping 0.10%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipping 0.89% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.65%.

Economics

The Baker Hughes oil rig count report for the latest week will be released today.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved