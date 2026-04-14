Nasdaq Surges 200 Points; Citigroup Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 200 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 48,233.39 while the NASDAQ rose 0.87% to 23,384.93. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.35% to 6,910.13.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer discretionary shares climbed by 1.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy stocks fell by 2.5%.

Top Headline

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.63 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $24.633 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $23.526 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 4% to $95.16 while gold traded up 1.1% at $4,817.80.

Silver traded up 3.3% to $78.145 on Tuesday, while copper rose 1.6% to $6.0835.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.01%, Germany's DAX jumped 1.2% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.7% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 surging 2.43%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.95% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gaining 0.82%.

Economics

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