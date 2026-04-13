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Wall Street
April 13, 2026 12:44 PM 4 min read

Trump's Hormuz Blockade Sends Oil Past $100, Oracle Jumps 8%: What's Moving Markets Monday?

U.S. equities recovered from a sharp opening decline by midday Monday, staging a tentative rebound despite President Donald Trump‘s announcement of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz sending oil prices above $100 per barrel.

The U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance left Pakistan on Sunday without a deal after Iran refused to abandon its nuclear ambitions, prompting Trump to announce that the United States Navy would begin blockading all ships entering or exiting Iranian ports effective Monday at 10:00 AM ET.

Yet a midday report from the New York Post that Iranian officials were internally studying whether to accept a U.S. condition to abandon uranium enrichment offered equity markets a partial lifeline, pulling indices sharply off their intraday lows.

West Texas Intermediate crude surged to $103.16 per barrel, up 6.8% on the session. Brent crude topped $101.96 per barrel, up 7.1%.

Across U.S. equity markets by midday Monday, the picture was split: technology and energy names advanced while consumer staples, utilities, and financials lagged.

The Nasdaq 100 added 84 points, or 0.3%, to 25,201, buoyed by software and cloud computing names. 

Monday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Tech Software Surges, Staples And Utilities Sink As Oil Tops $100

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) fell 7.7% after reporting first-quarter EPS of $0.30, in line with Wall Street estimates.

Monday’s S&P 500 Top Gainers

Monday’s S&P 500 Top Losers

Photo: Shutterstock


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