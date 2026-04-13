Crude Oil Gains 5%; Fastenal Shares Fall After Q1 Earnings

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.13% to 47,854.67 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 23,029.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.33% to 6,839.08.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 0.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, utilities stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) shares fell over 4% on Monday after the company reported earnings for the first quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.202 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.199 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 5.2% to $101.59 while gold traded down 0.9% at $4,742.50.

Silver traded down 2.9% to $74.260 on Monday, while copper rose 1.1% to $5.9480.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.3%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.1%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.3%, Germany's DAX dipped 0.4% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.74%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.06%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.90% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.91%.

Economics

U.S. existing home sales declined by 3.6% month-over-month to an annualized rate of 3.98 million in March, missing market estimates of a decline to 4.06 million annual units.

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