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April 13, 2026 9:48 AM 2 min read

Dow Dips Over 350 Points; Goldman Sachs Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling more than 350 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.79% to 47,537.73 while the NASDAQ fell 0.34% to 22,824.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.33% to 6,794.11.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed by 1.2% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples stocks fell by 1.2%.

Top Headline

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) reported better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on Monday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $17.55 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.30 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $17.227 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $16.970 billion.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 7.1% to $103.44 while gold traded down 0.8% at $4,750.50.

Silver traded down 3.2% to $74.005 on Monday, while copper fell 0.3% to $5.8690.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.7%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.4%. London's FTSE 100 fell 0.4%, Germany's DAX dipped 1% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.8% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.74%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.06%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.90% and India's BSE Sensex falling 0.91%.

Economics

Data on U.S. existing home sales will be released today.

Photo via Shutterstock

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