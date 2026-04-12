Trump's Tariffs Drive Inflation, Dimon's Debt Crisis Warning And More: This Week In Economy

The week was filled with significant developments, from the revelation of the driving force behind the recent inflation surge to a dire warning about the U.S. debt crisis. Here’s a roundup of the top stories that unfolded over the week.

Federal Reserve Research Confirms Trump Tariffs Drove Excess Inflation In 2025

A new study by the Federal Reserve has attributed the recent spike in core goods inflation to the sweeping U.S. tariffs imposed in 2025 by President Donald Trump. The tariffs led to a direct increase in consumer prices.

The research, detailed in an April 8 FEDS Note by economists Robert Minton, Madeleine Ray and Mariano Somale, suggests that the tariffs implemented through November 2025 caused a significant 3.1% rise in core goods personal consumption expenditure (PCE) prices by February 2026.

Read the full article here.

This Wall Street Research Firm Sent Its Analyst Into Strait Of Hormuz By Speedboat

While the world’s top oil traders were busy analyzing satellite images and Pentagon briefings to understand the Strait of Hormuz‘s situation, a small Manhattan research firm took a different approach. They sent an analyst to the region on a speedboat.

The Strait of Hormuz, a 54-mile passage between Iran and Oman, sees about 20% of the world’s oil and 25% of its liquefied natural gas pass through. The firm’s findings challenged the assumptions made by the oil market.

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Jamie Dimon Says Missed Obama-Era Plan Would Have Been A ‘Home Run’ For US Debt Crisis

Jamie Dimon, the billionaire banker, has expressed concern about the U.S. debt crisis. Speaking on NPR’s Newsmakers podcast, Dimon warned that the issue could lead to volatile markets, increased rates, and a reluctance to buy U.S. Treasuries.

Dimon suggested that the problem should be addressed sooner rather than later, referencing the Obama-era Simpson-Bowles Commission’s solution, which was never implemented.

Read the full article here.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says ‘Move To California’

Huang’s advice was shared during a discussion at the Stanford Graduate School of Business with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

Read the full article here.

Trump Vowed To Lower Inflation, But He Is Driving It Up, Says Pete Buttigieg

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has accused Donald Trump of worsening inflation. He argued that current policies are driving up costs for Americans, contrary to the president’s promise to reduce inflation.

Buttigieg’s comments were made in a post on Friday, where he also shared a video from his CNBC appearance, claiming that the administration is not just failing to curb inflation but actively contributing to it.

Read the full article here.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.