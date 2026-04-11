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Markets rebounded this week as easing geopolitical tensions triggered a sharp reversal in energy prices, lifting investor sentiment after weeks of volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all advanced as a fragile Iran ceasefire helped calm fears of prolonged supply disruptions, pushing equities higher and driving a broad relief rally across sectors. The shift marked a notable turnaround from prior weeks dominated by oil-driven inflation concerns and risk-off positioning.
Energy markets led the reversal, with crude prices posting one of their steepest weekly declines in years following the ceasefire announcement. Oil fell sharply after earlier surging above $100 per barrel, easing pressure on inflation expectations and allowing bond yields to retreat. The drop in energy prices helped revive hopes for potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, fueling gains in rate-sensitive sectors such as housing, financials and growth stocks that had been under pressure during the oil spike.
Despite the rebound, underlying economic concerns remain, with inflation still elevated and consumer sentiment near record lows following the recent energy shock. While the ceasefire has provided short-term relief, analysts warn that lingering supply disruptions and geopolitical uncertainty could keep markets volatile. Investors are now balancing improving sentiment against persistent macro risks, suggesting that the recent rally may depend heavily on sustained stability in energy markets and further clarity on monetary policy.
"Broadcom Stock Climbs On New Deals With Google, Anthropic," by Erica Kollmann, reports that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares moved higher after the company disclosed expanded AI partnerships with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)'s Google and Anthropic, including a long-term agreement to design and supply custom tensor processing units and networking components for Google's next-generation AI infrastructure through 2031, alongside a deal giving Anthropic access to roughly 3.5 gigawatts of TPU-based compute capacity starting in 2027, reinforcing investor optimism around rising demand for AI chips and data center infrastructure.
"Applied Digital Delivers Strong Q3 Results, Sees ‘Clear Acceleration' In AI Data Center Demand," by Adam Eckert, reports that Applied Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:APLD) posted a strong fiscal third-quarter beat with revenue of $126.6 million and adjusted EPS of 9 cents both topping estimates, driven by 139% year-over-year growth in its high-performance computing hosting business, while management highlighted a "clear acceleration" in demand for AI data center capacity from hyperscalers and ongoing expansion across its North Dakota campuses, reinforcing bullish sentiment around AI infrastructure demand.
"Levi Strauss Stock Rises On Strong Q1 Earnings Driven By Broad-Based Growth," by Adam Eckert, reports that Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares moved higher after the company delivered a first-quarter earnings and revenue beat, with revenue of $1.74 billion and adjusted EPS of 42 cents both topping estimates, as sales grew 14% year over year across all regions and channels, including strong gains in direct-to-consumer and international markets, while the company raised its full-year 2026 revenue and earnings guidance, citing broad-based growth and continued momentum in its shift toward a DTC-focused denim lifestyle brand.
"SaaS Stock Meltdown: ServiceNow, Salesforce, Cloudflare, Snowflake Hit Hard," by Erica Kollmann, reports that Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM), Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET), Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW), ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) and other cloud software names sold off sharply as investors dumped high-multiple SaaS stocks, with the downturn driven by renewed fears that advanced AI models from Anthropic and Meta could replace traditional enterprise software workflows, extending a broader sector rout fueled by concerns over long-term disruption and valuation compression.
"Jet.AI Stock Tanks — Can A $5M Ticket To Elon Musk's SpaceX World Save It?," by Erica Kollmann, reports that Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) shares declined following volatility tied to a recent 1-for-200 reverse stock split and broader investor skepticism, even as the company highlighted a $5 million strategic investment tied to an SPV linked to Elon Musk's SpaceX ecosystem, with market participants debating whether the move can meaningfully stabilize sentiment amid ongoing liquidity concerns and a sharply reduced share count.
"Constellation Brands Stock Fizzles After Q4 Earnings: Here's Why," by Adam Eckert, reports that Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares slipped despite a fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat, with EPS of $1.90 and revenue of $1.92 billion topping estimates, as investors focused on a weaker-than-expected fiscal 2027 outlook of $11.20 to $11.90 per share and ongoing year-over-year revenue declines driven by softness in wine and spirits, overshadowing modest strength in its beer segment.