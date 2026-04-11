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Bulls and Bears 1
April 11, 2026 8:01 AM 5 min read

Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Broadcom, Levi Strauss, Jet.AI — And Markets Rebound As Mideast Tensions Ease

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

AMC Stock Rallies On Record Weekend, Strong Movie Turnout

CoreWeave Stock Rips 30% From Lows On Meta Deal — Cathie Wood Up $500K In Days

Odyssey Marine Exploration Shares Skyrocket On $1 Billion Deep-Sea Merger

The Bears

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Energy Stocks Just Had Their Worst Day In A Year — 20 Stocks Hit By Trump's Ceasefire

Palantir Stock Takes A Burry Beatdown: Are Dip‑Buyers Done?

Why Is Snowflake Stock Sinking Thursday?

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Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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