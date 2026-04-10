Nasdaq Moves Higher; US Inflation Rate Accelerates In March

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 50 points on Friday.
The Dow traded down 0.57% to 47,912.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 22,872.73. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 6,813.62.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares climbed by 1.2% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, consumer staples stocks fell by 1.2%.
Top Headline
The annual inflation rate in the U.S. surged to 3.3% in March, recording the highest reading since May 2024 and following 2.4% in both February and January.
Equities Trading UP
Equities Trading DOWN
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $97.98 while gold traded down 0.2% at $4,806.90.
Silver traded up 0.4% to $76.715 on Friday, while copper rose 2.6% to $5.9150.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX gained 0.4% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4% during the session.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.84%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.51%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.55% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.20%.
Economics
- The annual inflation rate in the U.S. surged to 3.3% in March, recording the highest reading since May 2024 and following 2.4% in both February and January.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index dipped 11% to 47.6 in early April, down from market expectations of 52.
- U.S. factory orders came in unchanged from the previous month at $619.6 billion in February, compared to market estimates of a 0.2% decline.
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