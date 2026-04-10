US Stocks Mixed; Dow Falls Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.29% to 48,045.77 while the NASDAQ rose 0.38% to 22,909.09. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.07% to 6,829.46.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Materials shares climbed by 0.8% on Friday.

In trading on Friday, financial stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

The annual inflation rate in the U.S. surged to 3.3% in March, recording the highest reading since May 2024 and following 2.4% in both February and January.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.2% to $97.72 while gold traded down 0.2% at $4,810.00.

Silver traded up 0.5% to $76.810 on Friday, while copper rose 2.8% to $5.9255.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%, Germany's DAX gained 0.5% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.4% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.84%, China's Shanghai Composite climbing 0.51%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rising 0.55% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.20%.

Economics

The annual inflation rate in the U.S. surged to 3.3% in March, recording the highest reading since May 2024 and following 2.4% in both February and January.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index dipped 11% to 47.6 in early April, down from market expectations of 52.

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