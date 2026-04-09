America's Debt Interest Bill Tops Half A Trillion As Fiscal Burden Grows

The federal government's interest payments on public debt reached $529 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2026, nearly equaling the combined spending on defense ($461 billion) and education ($70 billion), according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report published Wednesday.

This represents a $33 billion increase from the same period last year, driven by a larger debt load and higher long-term interest rates.

The federal deficit totaled $1.2 trillion for the period from October through March, with total outlays of $3.7 trillion, up 2% and revenues rising 10% to $2.5 trillion, partly buoyed by a sharp jump in customs duties following new tariff measures.

Spending on Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid increased $109 billion (7%), with Social Security up $42 billion, Medicare $34 billion, and Medicaid $33 billion. Defense spending rose $18 billion, while education outlays fell $9 billion.

Political And Market Context

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized President Trump's proposal to raise military spending above $1 trillion, highlighting the impact on health care, housing, and education programs.

Meanwhile, subprime loan delinquency rates hit 10%, an 11-year high according to Equifax and Moody's Analytics, compounding pressure on U.S. consumers.

The CBO noted that declines in short-term interest rates provided only partial relief against the overall rise in debt servicing costs.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock