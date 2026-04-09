Crude Oil Surges 3%; Neogen Shares Fall After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 350 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.77% to 48,278.43 while the NASDAQ rose 0.83% to 22,822.04. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.69% to 6,829.76.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares climbed by 1.7% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, health care stocks fell by 0.6%.

Top Headline

Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) shares fell around 3% on Thursday after the company reported results for the third quarter.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 6 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $211.200 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $204.492 million.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 3.2% to $97.42 while gold traded up 0.1% at $4,782.30.

Silver traded down 1% to $74.650 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.5% to $5.7480.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.5%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.3%, Germany's DAX dipped 1.6% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.8% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.73%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.72%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.54% and India's BSE Sensex dropping 1.20%.

Economics

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