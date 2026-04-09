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screen showing Dow Jones graph
April 9, 2026 10:41 AM 3 min read

Dow Falls Over 100 Points; US GDP Growth Slows In Q4

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.27% to 47,778.78 while the NASDAQ fell 0.40% to 22,544.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.23% to 6,767.01.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Utilities shares climbed by 1.6% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, information technology stocks fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 0.5% in the fourth quarter. That's a sharp deceleration from the 4.4% pace recorded in the third quarter and a downward revision of 0.2 percentage points from the prior estimate, primarily due to weaker investment data.

Equities Trading UP
           

Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 7.8% to $101.75 while gold traded up 0.4% at $4,796.30.

Silver traded down 0.6% to $74.900 on Thursday, while copper fell 0.6% to $5.7420.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.6%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.8%. London's FTSE 100 slipped 0.4%, Germany's DAX dipped 1.6% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.73%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.72%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declining 0.54% and India's BSE Sensex dropping 1.20%.

Economics

Photo via Shutterstock

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