Wall Street Waits On Potential Ceasefire, Micron Leads Memory Stocks Higher: What's Moving Markets Monday?

U.S. stocks rose Monday, with gains led by energy and growth-sensitive sectors as investors weighed ongoing conflict in Iran against firm economic data.

The S&P 500 Energy index climbed as crude futures held near recent highs, well above the psychologically important $100 level, while broader sector gauges showed modest advances for tech and financials.

SPY shares are up. See the chart and price action here.

President Donald Trump has set a deadline of Tuesday evening for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face large‑scale strikes on power plants, bridges and other infrastructure.

Tehran has so far rejected U.S. ceasefire and reopening proposals, keeping markets on edge over whether the deadline brings de‑escalation or a major military escalation.

Oil and Energy

WTI crude futures hovered around the $112 dollar mark after briefly spiking above $115 dollars earlier Monday, as headlines around shipping disruptions and ceasefire efforts in the Strait of Hormuz kept volatility elevated.

The United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) was up slightly at $137.94, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The energy sector outperformed, with the S&P 500 Energy benchmark trading near the upper end of its recent range and the Energy Select SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLE) components showing broad participation in the rally.

Stock Movers

Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares were trending and trading slightly higher on a split‑adjusted basis after its 25‑for‑1 stock split.

Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) approached the $70,000 mark, trading at $69,973 at the time of publication Monday, up 1.42% since the previous trading session. Over the last 12 months, Bitcoin has shed approximately 12%.

Trading Economics projects "digital gold" to be priced at $69,379 by the end of this quarter and at $76,045 in one year.

Monday's Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

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