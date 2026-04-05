Famed author and financial educator Robert Kiyosaki has issued a stark warning about the future, citing two pivotal events in 1974 that he believes are now shaping the world’s current state.

In his late Saturday post on X, Kiyosaki highlighted the significance of 1974, a year that he believes marked two crucial changes in the world’s future. He pointed out that the U.S. dollar transitioned to being backed by oil rather than gold, a move that he believes could lead to a world war over oil in 2026.

“1974 the US dollar became the Petro dollar. Rather than backed by gold, the US dollar was backed by oil,” he wrote on X.

1974’s Twin Shocks Now Threatening Boomer Retirement Security

According to Kiyosaki, the passage of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) in 1974 shifted millions of workers from guaranteed retirement benefits to plans like 401(k) retirement savings plans, Registered Retirement Savings Plans and Individual Retirement Accounts, which do not provide guaranteed income.

“Millions of baby-boomers will soon find out they have no income once they stop working,” Kiyosaki warned. He added that the social security and Medicare systems are also in dire straits, potentially leading to a future where millions of baby boomers are homeless or living in RVs due to rising oil prices.

Kiyosaki Doubles Down On Gold, Silver And Bitcoin Amid Record U.S. Debt

“THE FUTURE created in 1974….has arrived. Do not allow losers to determine your financial future. Only you can determine your future. Make your future a rich future. Please take care,” he concluded.

Venture capitalist Tim Draper, an early Bitcoin backer, has similarly argued the legacy financial system is due for a fundamental overhaul.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock