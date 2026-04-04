Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors’ favorite stocks over the last week — here’s a look at some of our top stories.
Energy markets remained the dominant force, with crude surging back above $110 per barrel and triggering unusual pricing dynamics. The spike — driven by ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and strong domestic refining demand — reinforced concerns about persistent inflation and its impact on economic growth. Despite the rebound in equities, elevated oil prices continued to cap upside and keep investors cautious.
Sector performance reflected the uneven recovery, with consumer-focused names under pressure as the war's economic effects began to filter through earnings. Investors are now balancing signs of technical recovery against ongoing risks from geopolitics, inflation and energy markets, suggesting volatility is likely to persist in the near term.
Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week’s most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.
The Bulls
For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:
As Rock ‘n’ Roll Era Bombers Head To Iran, Boeing’s Stock Is Taking Off Too
SEALSQ Stock Climbs After Earnings: Here’s Why
This Space Stock Is Up 100% In Five Days On A Naval Contract (Hint: Not Rocket Lab)
The Bears
For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:
Cramer Dunks on Microsoft — Meme Traders Reply, ‘Thank You for Saving MSFT’
Magnificent Seven Stocks Not So Magnificent In 2026 — Apple Surprises, Microsoft Craters
Why Is Nike Stock Falling Thursday?
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