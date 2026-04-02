It took a shortened week and an unexpected diplomatic signal to finally snap Wall Street’s worst losing streak since 2022.

The relief was real — if incomplete.

From Ceasefire Hopes To ‘Stone Age’ Threats: Trump's Message Whipsaws Markets

The catalyst arrived Tuesday, March 31, when President Donald Trump declared that U.S. and Iranian negotiators had shared “good and productive conversations,” adding that a ceasefire agreement could come “very soon.”

The S&P 500 surged 3% — its best single session in nearly a year. Oil fell toward $85 a barrel. For one day, the market priced in a world where the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

The euphoria didn’t last for long.

The optimism that brought crude below $100 quickly reversed, while U.S. stocks cooled but didn’t collapse.

Oil Closes The Week At June 2022 Levels As Supply Shock Fears Intensify

West Texas Intermediate crude – as tracked by the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) – closed the week above $110 a barrel — its highest closing price since June 2022.

More striking than the level was a structural shift: for the first time since 2009, WTI is trading at a premium of more than $3 over Brent crude, inverting a relationship that held for more than a decade.

Analysts attribute the flip to U.S. refiners ramping demand at the start of the spring driving season, drawing on domestic crude that international buyers cannot easily access while the Strait remains closed.

Gold, which had collapsed 11.5% in March — its worst monthly performance since October 2008 — rebounded 3.7% this week. The catalyst was a shift in Fed expectations.

Speaking at Harvard University on Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said monetary policy is in “a good place for us to wait and see how that turns out” — language the market read as a signal that the Fed intends to look through the oil shock rather than hike into it.

Nike Sinks To 2014 Lows As War Shock Hits Consumer Outlook

The war’s costs and uncertainties are beginning to show up in corporate earnings.

The stock fell 15% Wednesday and closed Thursday at its lowest level since October 2014.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.