U.S. equity markets are having a volatile session on Thursday, opening down over 1% following President Donald Trump‘s prime-time Wednesday address, before briefly paring losses on reports that Iran is drafting a monitoring protocol with Oman for the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CNBC, citing a translated document from Iran’s state news agency IRNA attributed to Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, the two countries are working on a protocol to manage traffic flows through the Strait — yet the arrangement is a peacetime framework intended for post-conflict implementation, not a ceasefire mechanism or a signal of imminent de-escalation.

Trump later wrote on social media that Iran's "biggest bridge comes tumbling down, never to be used again," warning that "much more" could follow.

WTI crude oil – as tracked by the United States Oil Fund (NYSE:USO) – surged 11.9% to $112 per barrel on track to close the session at the highest levels since June 2022.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% to 6,557, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 46,345. The Nasdaq 100 declined 0.3% to 23,938. The Russell 2000 small-cap index outperformed, edging up 0.1% to 2,513 — the only major benchmark in positive territory by midday.

The CBOE Volatility Index jumped 5.7% to 25.94.

Thursday’s economic data came in better than expected. Initial jobless claims fell to a near two-year low of 202,000 for the week ending March 28, well below the estimate of 212,000. The February trade deficit came in at $57.3 billion, tighter than the $59.2 billion forecast.

Gold retreated sharply, with spot prices falling 2.4% to $4,672.93 per troy ounce as a stronger dollar and rising real yields weighed on the metal.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Thursday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Thursday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

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