Nasdaq Down 1%; US Initial Jobless Claims Fall

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 1% on Thursday.

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.84% to 46,176.67 while the NASDAQ fell 0.99% to 21,625.40. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 6,528.80.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed by 1.4% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, consumer discretionary stocks fell by 1.7%.

Top Headline

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 9,000 to 202,000 in the fourth week of March, compared to market estimates of 212,000.

Equities Trading UP



Equities Trading DOWN

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 10.2% to $110.31 while gold traded down 2.4% at $4,697.80.

Silver traded down 5.5% to $71.905 on Thursday, while copper fell 1% to $5.5885.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.8%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 1.1%. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.2%, Germany's DAX dipped 1.6% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.9% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 2.38%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index falling 0.70%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.74% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.25%.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 9,000 to 202,000 in the fourth week of March, compared to market estimates of 212,000.

The U.S. goods trade deficit increased to $83.5 billion in February versus a revised $80.9 billion in the prior month.

Photo via Shutterstock